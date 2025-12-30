Fazila, Soumya score hat-trick as EB crush Sesa FA 9-0 in IWL

Kalyani (West Bengal), Dec 30 (PTI) East Bengal FC's Fazila Ikwaput and Soumya Guguloth netted a hat-trick each as the footballing powerhouse pumped in nine goals past Sesa Football Academy to earn their biggest-ever win in the Indian Women's League here on Tuesday.

Fazila (9', 22', 25', 72') netted four, Soumya (6', 54', 86') three, while Sulanjana Raul (17') and Resty Nanziri (40') contributed a goal each as the newly-promoted Sesa Academy suffered a 0-9 defeat, their heaviest-ever loss in the national leagues -- both IWL and IWL 2.

Following the huge win, defending champions East Bengal rose to the second spot with a perfect record of nine points from three games so far. They have a game in hand against leaders Nita FA, who have 10 points.

Sesa FA are yet to open their account after four games.

The goalfest started in the sixth minute, with left-back Sushmita Lepcha creating the first two productive moves.

She put in a low ball that looked harmless at first, but Sesa failed to make a simple clearance. It was picked up just outside the box by Soumya, who beat a couple of pink shirts, swiftly turned to the right and lodged a right-footed shot past Sesa FC's Beatrice Nketia.

Three minutes later, Sushmita launched a long ball from the deep, with Fazila latching on to it and dinking it over goalkeeper Beatrice for her first and East Bengal's second.

EBFC demonstrated equal prowess from the right flank as well, creating the next two goals from winger Soumya and right-back Sarita Yumnam.

In the 17th minute, Beatrice failed to collect Soumya's cross as 18-year-old Sulanjana Raul slammed home the loose ball from eight yards to make it 3-0.

Sarita Yumnam then lofted a first-time cross towards the far post for an onrushing Fazila, who nodded it downwards and into the net past a rooted Beatrice in the 22nd minute.

Just a quarter of the game had lapsed, and Fazila had already completed her hat-trick and netted East Bengal's fifth. This time, the goal came through the middle.

Captain Shilky Devi Hemam split Sesa's surprising high-line defence and found the Ugandan, who had all the time in the world to go around Beatrice and place the ball into an empty net.

Resty Nanziri, who found ample space in the 40th minute, smashed it home for the sixth goal. The Ugandan midfielder carried the ball from the left flank, ignored all her teammates, evaded Janhabi Kishan's challenge with ease, entered the box and fired into the far corner with the outside of her boot for a sensational goal.

The script remained the same in the second half. East Bengal added a seventh in the 54th minute, capitalising on another Sushmita long ball for Fazila. The latter eased her way into the box from the left and squared it for an unmarked Soumya to score from point-blank range.