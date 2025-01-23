FC Bengaluru United appoint former India player Mohanraj as head coach

Bengaluru: FC Bengaluru United on Thursday roped in former India international Nallappan Mohanraj as their new head coach for the upcoming season of the I-League second division.

Advertisment

Mohanraj, who holds an AFC ‘A’ Diploma Coaching Certificate, has had stints with India’s U-19, U-20, and U-23 teams.

He also guided Tamil Nadu to Santosh Trophy final round after an eight-year hiatus.

Mohanraj represented the Indian national team from 2008 to 2013, and was also captain of the U-19 team during the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2007.

Advertisment

At the club level, he played for Mohun Bagan, ATK Kolkata, and Chennaiyin FC, achieving significant milestones, including winning the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014.

“His proven ability to nurture talent and elevate team performance will be a tremendous asset as we prepare to qualify for the I-League,” said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder of Nimida Sports, owners of the club.

Mohanraj expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, “I look forward to working with the team, sharing my experiences, and achieving great success together as we look ahead to the I-League 2 games.

Advertisment

FC Bengaluru United launched their bid to qualify for the I-League with the first I-League 2 game against SAT Tirur on January 25.