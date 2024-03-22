FC Bengaluru United eyes hold on top spot and improved defence

Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) Rejuvenated after a nearly two-week break, FC Bengaluru United will be eager to maintain their top slot in I-League 2, and assistant coach Anup T Raj underlined the need to tighten their defence to avoid conceding easy goals.

Advertisment

The FCBU are currently leading the chart with 13 points from six matches, a point ahead of second-placed Sporting Club Bengaluru.

“We have been conceding (goals) very cheaply, which we would be looking forward to rectifying. We’ve had a few injuries as well.

“We talk to players regularly after training sessions and games, giving them feedback on what went well and the areas to improve individually and as a team,” said Anup ahead of FCBU’s match against Maharashtra Oranje FC here on Saturday.

The Fernando Varela-coached side has eight games left in the I-League 2 out of which five are away games, something that Anup believes will be a “challenge.” “We have a good experience in our squad and all the players have played in different conditions – be it the weather or the grounds. The only challenge will be the travel between games in a very short period.” However, Anup banked on a tested team system to hurdle over this predicament.

“But a good recovery programme and using the depth in the squad for the rotation of players should help us see this through,” he added. PTI UNG SS ROH