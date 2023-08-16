FC Bengaluru United rope in Sankar Lal Chakraborty as head coach

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Seeking promotion to I-League, FC Bengaluru United on Wednesday appointed the experienced Sankar Lal Chakraborty as their head coach for the upcoming season.

Chakraborty joined the Bengaluru-based club, currently in second division I-League, after a year-long stint with I-League club Sudeva Delhi FC.

"We are excited to have Sankar Lal Chakraborty on board," said Gaurav Manchanda, owner of FC Bengaluru United.

"He brings with him tremendous I-League experience. We look forward to him guiding us through various competitions as we renew our bid to reach the I-League on merit," he added.

Speaking on his appointment, Chakraborty said, "I am delighted to be joining FC Bengaluru United. The squad we have this year has a blend of experience, youthful energy and tremendous local flavour. I am looking forward to working with them." Chakraborty has enjoyed successful stints as coach with some of the most prominent clubs across the country, including Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting. PTI UNG ATK ATK