FC Goa blank Inter Kashi to enter semis as Jamshedpur, NE bow out after 2-2 draw

Bambolim (Goa), Oct 29 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC fought back from two goals down to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in their second AIFF Super Cup match but bowed out of the tournament after FC Goa blanked Inter Kashi 3-0 to enter semi-finals by topping group B league engagements with six points. The Gaurs were in cruise control from the opening whistle, sealing their passage to the knockouts with all three goals coming before half-time.

The scorers for FC Goa were Dejan Dražić (3rd), followed by a brace from Borja Herrera (3th, 42nd). The result ensured Goa's perfect record in Group B, giving them six points from two matches. With both NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC dropping points, neither side can now catch the Gaurs, who have booked their semi-final berth with a game to spare.

For Inter Kashi, their campaign came to an early end, as they find themselves bottom of the table with just one point.

In the Jamshedpur vs NE United game, Chema Nunez opened the account for NorthEast United in the 20th minute before Alaaeddine Ajaraie doubled their advantage just nine minutes later with a clinical finish.

Jamshedpur, staring at elimination, clawed back through former India international Pronay Halder's header in the 43rd minute, and their persistence paid off late on when Raphael Messi Bouli struck the equaliser in the 89th to snatch a share of the spoils.

What began as a cautious battle amid rain-soaked conditions ended in late drama, leaving both sides frustrated with the result not significantly helping either in their bid for semi-final qualification.

Both the teams had entered the contest under pressure. NorthEast United, with two points from as many games, remained second in the group, while Jamshedpur, with only one point after this draw, stayed rooted to the bottom.