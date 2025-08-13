FC Goa edge past Al Seeb to enter AFC Champions League 2 group stage

Margao, Aug 13 (PTI) Indian Super League side FC Goa qualified for the AFC Champions League 2 group stage with an impressive 2-1 win over Oman's Al Seeb Club in the preliminary round here on Wednesday.

Dejan Drazic (24') opened the scoring with a sublime chip before Javier Siverio (52') doubled the advantage for Goa. Al Seeb, the 2022 AFC Cup champions, threatened a comeback when Nasser Al-Rawahi (60') pulled one back, but the Gaurs held firm.

FC Goa thus join fellow ISL team Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the continental tournament's group stage. The Mariners had secured a direct berth by clinching the 2024-25 Indian Super League Shield.

Al Seeb began on the front foot, forcing early defensive heroics from Pol Moreno in just the second minute, while Zahir Al Aghbari's close-range effort was blocked.

The home side took time to settle and could have broken the deadlock in the ninth minute when Drazic broke free on the left but with only the keeper to beat, the midfielder's soft shot was easily collected by Ahmed Al Rawahi.

Al Rawahi was in the thick of things again for Al Seeb in the 23rd minute when his timely tackle opened up space to set up Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, whose curling effort was parried away by FC Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari.

But FC Goa found the net a minute later as Borja Herrera’s pinpoint long pass found Drazic on the left, with the midfielder evading Al Rawahi's challenge before delicately chipping the ball over Ahmed Al Khamisi and into the back of the net.

The Indian Super League side stayed on top of things in the second half with Drazic outmuscling the Al Seeb defenders to surge into the box before forcing Al Rawahi to palm away his stinging shot in the 52nd minute.

The momentum saw FC Goa extend their lead moments later when Herrera's cross off a corner floated into the box perfectly for Siverio to rise above Al Rawahi for a headed finish.

Al Seeb reduced the deficit at the hour mark through Nasser Al Rawahi’s strike from close range off Ali Al Busaidi’s cutback but that was to be it as FC Goa booked their spot in the Group Stage. They will now wait to discover their Group Stage opponents on Friday. PTI APA BS BS