FC Goa face Oman's Al Seeb in knockout clash for ACL 2 group stage spot

Margao, Aug 12 (PTI) Indian Super League side FC Goa return to Asian competition on Wednesday when they face Oman's Al Seeb Club in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

This will be the Gaurs' first appearance in continental football since 2021, when they became the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League group stage.

They qualified for this year's preliminary stage of the tournament by winning the Super Cup last season.

But they will have their task cut out against Al Seeb, who are one of Oman's top sides.

They have won the Oman Professional League in the last two seasons and made history in 2022 by winning the AFC Cup (now AFC Champions League Two) to become the only Omani club to do so.

The match is a knockout fixture with the winner advancing to the group stage, and for the Gaurs, it's an opportunity to extend their continental journey in front of home fans.

In their last Asian campaign, FC Goa earned three draws in a tough group featuring sides like Al Rayyan, Al Wahda and Persepolis FC. The latter reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Al Hilal FC. PTI AH KHS