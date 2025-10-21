FC Goa face uphill task against Ronaldo-less Al Nassr in key AFC Champions League clash

Margao, Oct 22 (PTI) Megastar Cristiano Ronaldo may be missing from action, but that will hardly make things easier for FC Goa, who face an uphill task against Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr in their third Group A fixture of the AFC Champions League Two here on Wednesday.

There was huge anticipation that the Portuguese great would travel with Al Nassr, marking his first appearance in India, but Ronaldo decided to give the trip a miss.

Apart from Ronaldo, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović is another notable absentee.

However, their absence is unlikely to dent the Saudi Arabian side’s strength, with the Riyadh-based heavyweights arriving in Goa high on confidence after two strong outings in Group A. FC Goa, meanwhile, will have their task cut out as they look to open their account in the competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here It has been a challenging start for Manolo Marquez’s men, who have shown flashes of promise but fallen short in execution.

FC Goa began their ACL2 campaign with a 0–2 defeat to Al Zawraa SC in the group opener at home, where early missed chances proved costly. Their second outing, away to FC Istiklol in Dushanbe, followed a similar pattern — disciplined for long stretches but undone by lapses in key moments as they went down by the same margin.

With back-to-back defeats, the Gaurs now face their toughest assignment yet against one of Asia’s most high-profile clubs.

Marquez is expected to once again rely on his experienced core — David Timor providing control in midfield, Pol Moreno anchoring the backline, and Javi Siverio offering movement and presence up front. Dejan Drazic and Udanta Singh will add creativity and pace in wide areas, tasked with stretching Al Nassr’s defence and sparking transitions.

Goa’s focus will be on compact defensive organisation, quick outlets on the break, and capitalising on set-piece opportunities — all vital if they are to contain and counter a technically superior opponent.

Al Nassr have made a strong start to their own ACL2 campaign under Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus. The Saudi club opened with a commanding 5–0 win over FC Istiklol, followed by a hard-fought 2–0 victory against Al Zawraa SC, placing them firmly in control of the group standings.

Building on their semifinal finish in last season’s AFC Champions League, Al Nassr continue to showcase the depth, experience, and quality that define one of Asia’s elite sides.

At the heart of their setup is Angelo Gabriel, dictating tempo and transitions from deep. Ahead of him, Sadio Mané provides flair and unpredictability between the lines, while João Félix adds sharp movement and a constant goal threat in the final third.

In defence, Iñigo Martínez brings calmness and leadership, marshalling a backline built for both strength and possession play.

The contest could hinge on Timor’s composure against Gabriel’s orchestration, Moreno’s leadership in tracking Félix’s movement, and Drazic’s creativity against Martínez’s structured defence.

Goa’s ability to stay compact and disciplined while exploiting transition moments will be crucial if they are to make inroads and keep their campaign alive.

In the group's other fixture, Istiklol FC will host Al Zawraa SC on the same day.