FC Goa look to continue unbeaten away steak against NEUFC

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) FC Goa will have their task cut out as they look to continue their seven-game unbeaten steak away from home against an equally determined NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

NEUFC have won twice in their last seven home games, and will seek to maintain their strong form against the Gaurs at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

NorthEast United FC have been in fine run, going unbeaten in their last four league games, scoring nine goals while conceding just three during this stretch.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are on a seven-game unbeaten run away from home, matching their longest such streak in the competition's history.

Advertisment

NorthEast United FC have won and lost twice each in their last seven home games, drawing the other three matches.

The home team is the highest-scoring side in the ISL, netting 30 times, as Alaaeddine Ajaraie leads the charge for them by finding the back of the net on 15 occasions. This shows that they have been competitive at home, but results have not swayed in their favour consistently.

Currently, the Gaurs are fourth in the table with 26 points from 14 matches, securing seven victories and five draws. The Highlanders follow them in fifth place, notching 23 points from 15 outings, securing six wins and five draws.

Advertisment

FC Goa aren't too far off in the goal-scoring aspect, notching 28 goals, and Armando Sadiku has netted nine of them.

Defensively, FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have been fairly similar too, conceding 19 and 21 strikes respectively this season. Both these sides will be eager to strengthen their spots in the top-6, with just six points separating the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (23) and the ninth-placed Kerala Blasters FC (17). PTI AH AH AT AT