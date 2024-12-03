FC Goa look to maintain form against Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Manolo Marquez's FC Goa will look to maintain their form with another three points against Hyderabad FC, who are seeking to break their two-game losing streak, in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Marquez had guided Hyderabad FC to the ISL Cup win in 2021-22, and has since then moved on to bring the glory days back at FC Goa.

The Gaurs have had an invigorating campaign thus far, recording four victories and three draws in their nine matches to garner 15 points and sit at the sixth spot in the standings.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are positioned 11th with seven points collected through two victories and a solitary draw after nine encounters.

Advertisment

FC Goa come into this game after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the home of Kerala Blasters FC, whereas Hyderabad FC were at the receiving end of a loss by a similar margin away against Mumbai City FC.

Both these sides will look for win, having a determination to lay their hands on three points, with significant focus being on Marquez, given his past association with Hyderabad FC.

This season, Hyderabad FC are yet to clinch a victory in their home stadium, having dealt with losses in all three matches they have played there thus far.

Advertisment

However, the team has taken positive strides ahead off late and they will be eager to put up a performance that could delight the supporters in their backyard, encouraging them to offer their support for the remaining portion of the season.

Until now, Hyderabad FC have conceded three goals from set pieces. This is the joint-most among all teams, along with Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC.

Contrastingly, FC Goa have not given away a strike from a corner so far. FC Goa have embraced a positive playing approach in this campaign, evident by them making 161.1 forward passes per match – almost 19 more than Hyderabad FC's tally of 141.9.

Advertisment

It shows that the Gaurs look to find answers past the opposition's defence whenever they get possession and the 17 goals they have struck thus far explains that they have been successful in doing so too.

FC Goa have emerged victorious in both of their last two matches against Hyderabad FC. They have also kept clean sheets in these clashes. If they win on Wednesday, it will equal their longest winning streak against them in the competition.

Further, the Gaurs also have a chance to keep consecutive clean sheets in away matches for the first time since October-November 2023 (two games). PTI AH AH SSC SSC