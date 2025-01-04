FC Goa notch 4-2 victory against Odisha FC after Brison brace

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) Brison Fernandes bagged his second successive brace as visitors FC Goa notched a 4-2 victory over Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

The Gaurs are third in the table with 25 points now, having extended their unbeaten streak in away matches to seven games, with Manolo Marquez winning his maiden ISL game on the road against a side coached by Sergio Lobera.

Odisha FC are now winless in their 11 face-offs in the league with the Gaurs.

Brison (8th, 53rd), who scored twice in a match for the second straight time, kicked off the game strongly for the visitors, as he combined with Iker Guarrotxena inside the box to pounce upon the Odisha FC backline that had given them ample space to attempt a shot right through the centre.

Iker got the ball inside the box but lost possession to Mourtada Fall. The Odisha FC defender took a heavy touch, resulting in the ball landing in Brison's path. The FC Goa player controlled the ball with his chest, before getting it down and drilling it into the bottom right corner to open the scoring in the eighth minute.

The Juggernauts struck back with Jerry Lalrinzuala drawing a foul inside the penalty box. This was Jerry's 150 appearance in the ISL, making him only the 10th player to do so in the league.

His effort yielded immediate returns for the Juggernauts. Ahmed Jahouh stepped up on the spot, pulling off a panenka style penalty, which hit the high centre of the goal, completely catching goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari off-guard and equalising the scores in the 29th minute.

FC Goa regained their lead in the added time of the first half. It came as a result of a piercing move by the Gaurs, with Iker again playing an indirect role in the goal. He cut into the inside channel of the left flank, pulling the entire attention of the Odisha FC defensive unit.

His shot was thus obstructed, but the home side didn't clear it properly, with the ball landing in Udanta Singh's feet on the right flank. He nestled it into the bottom right corner with absolute ease, following an impeccable touch to control the ball.

The Gaurs added to their tally with a solo effort in the 53rd minute. It was a move that didn't require significant build-up. Brison simply received the ball from defender Sandesh Jhingan as the team looked to break forward.

Brison turned around and showed quick footwork before shooting the ball into the top right corner from the outside of the box, bagging his brace.

FC Goa capitalised on this momentum, with their frontline momentarily assuming a free-flowing role to exploit further openings in the Odisha FC defence.

Iker switched to the right, and as had been the case earlier in the match, drew multiple Odisha FC players towards him inside the box. He tried sending in a cross for the unmarked Brison on the opposite end, but the delivery was sent inside the net by Amey Ranawade in the 56th minute, resulting in an own goal in the name of the defender.

Odisha FC grabbed their second goal of the game through a header by Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who converted a cross by Thoiba Singh from the left side of the six-yard box. PTI AH AH DDV