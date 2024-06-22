FC Goa signs Jammu and Kashmir defender Muhammad Hammad

Margao, Jun 22 (PTI) FC Goa has roped in defender Muhammad Hammad for the upcoming ISL season, the club announced on Saturday.

It will be the 26-year-old's maiden stint in the ISL, and he will be the first Jammu & Kashmir player to play for the Gaurs. Although the financial details of his signing have not been disclosed, he has signed a multi-year contract with the club.

Hailing from Srinagar, Hammad started his senior career in 2015 with Lonestar Kashmir FC.

After two seasons, he moved to Real Kashmir FC, with whom he won the I-League 2nd Division in 2017-18.

His skills were enough to lead Real Kashmir into the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2019.

Last season, he helped the club secure a fifth-place finish in the I-League, besides winning the prestigious 'Jarnail Singh Award' for 'Best Defender' of the season.

“I look forward to representing the Gaurs and making my mark in the ISL. This opportunity means a lot to me, and to be the first from my region to play for FC Goa is a proud moment,” Hammad was quoted as saying in a media release. PTI AYG KHS AYG KHS