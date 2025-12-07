FC Goa win Super Cup, book spot in CL 2

Margao, Dec 7 (PTI) FC Goa won the AIFF Super Cup tournament after they prevailed over East Bengal FC in sudden-death shootout here on Sunday, the title triumph also giving them a spot in next season's AFC Champions League 2.

The win helped Manolo Marquez's team to become the first side to defend the Super Cup title and win it for a record-extending third time.

In a riveting contest at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, the Gaurs emerged 6-5 victors in the shootout to clinch their second successive title in the tournament played among the top teams from Indian Super League and I-League.

The match went into extra time after both teams were unable to find the target, and they could not score in the additional 30 minutes too, taking the contest to tie-breaker.

The teams were locked 4-4 in the penalty shootout, and the match was then decided in sudden death with FC Goa having the last laugh.

In the sudden death, Tavora scored the winner for FC Goa after Udanta Singh too found the back of the net.

Substitute Ahadad scored for East Bengal but PV Vishnu missed the target for East Bengal. PTI AH AM AM AM