FCI, SSCB win big and qualify for last eight

Pune, Sep 11 (PTI) Food Corporation of India (FCI), Services Sports Control Board, Comptroller & Auditor General Of India and Punjab National Bank (PnB) completed the quarterfinal line up in the 4th Senior Men's Inter-Department National Hockey Championship here on Wednesday.

FCI thrashed Sashastra Seema Bal 7-0 with three goals being scored by Laishram Dipu Singh (1st, 40th, 35th, 55th), two by Kerobin Lakra (12th - p.c, 33rd - p.c) and a goal each by Deepak (19th) and Boby Singh Dhami (52nd).

On the other hand, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) downed Tamil Nadu Police 6-0. A goal each by Pratap Shinde (4th - p.c), Sunil Xaxa (13th), Harman Singh (23rd - p.c), Waribam Nirajkumar Singh (29th), Sushil Dhanwar (37th - p.s) and Cyril Lugun (54th - p.c) completed a collective scoring effort.

Both FCI and SSCB ended with seven points each but a better goal difference (17-14) pushed the latter into top position.

Comptroller & Auditor General of India pipped Punjab and Sindh Bank 2-1 to gain top spot in Pool D.

During the match Comptroller & Auditor General of India staged a comeback after PnB had Satender Kumar (19th) net early. Changing ends, Abharan Sudev B (35th - p.c) and Chandan Singh (77th - p.c) settled the issue in favour of Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

Comptroller & Auditor General of India (7 points) and PnB (4 points) made up the 1-2 in this group.

In the other Pool D match, Central Reserve Police Force downed Central Industrial Security Force 4-3 in a closely contested game.

Kuldeep Ekka (19th - p.c), Mohd Wasiullah Khan (27th), Jashandeep Singh (41st) and Sharnjeet Singh 52nd) netted for CRPF and Central Industrial Security Force reduced the margin through Yograj Singh (25th), Vishaljit Singh (32nd) and Dheeraj Vats (51st - p.c). PTI AH AH APA