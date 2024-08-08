Feat that will be cherished for generations to come: PM on hockey team's Olympic medal win

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men's hockey team on Thursday for winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, saying the feat will be cherished for generations to come.

Modi spoke to the players over the phone and said they have brought glory to the country. Speaking to captain Harmanpreet Singh, the prime minister recalled that he had told the team after their similar medal win in the Tokyo Olympics that they had broken the streak of losses.

Modi addressed Singh as "sarpanch sahab", drawing smiles. He said he now has the confidence that the team will bring back the golden era of Indian hockey.

Praising the amazing performance of veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who had announced retirement and ended his glorious career with the Olympic bronze medal, Modi said he now has to help build a new team.

The prime minister said India's quarterfinal win over Great Britain with 10 players will always be discussed. In that match, India triumphed in the penalty shoot-out.

The country is feeling proud of the players, Modi said, praising the resilience exhibited by the team after its semifinal loss to Germany.

"The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The success of the hockey team is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit, he said, adding that the players showed immense grit and resilience.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," Modi said. PTI KR RC