Feel confident I can give my best for India: WHIL star Sonam

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Young hockey forward Sonam's elevation to the senior national camp for the Women's Pro League has given her the added motivation to put her best foot forward after the disappointment of losing the Women's HIL final, despite scoring prolifically for Soorma Club.

Sonam, 19, scored four times in three games to emerge the highest goal-scorer among Indian players and third highest overall. She was adjudged the 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament' even though Soorma Hockey Club lost in the final to Odisha Warroirs.

Sonam's breakout performance in the inaugural Women's HIL season has earned her a spot among reserves in the national camp for the Bhubaneswar leg of the Women's Pro League beginning on February 15.

India will take on Germany, the Netherlands, England, and Spain during the 10-day long Bhubaneswar leg.

"My family was very happy when they heard the news (of national camp call-up). I feel good and confident that I can give my best for India. I am learning a lot from the senior players here in the camp and I will make the most of the opportunity if I get to play," said Sonam, who hails from Haryana, in a Hockey India release.

Sonam said she did not expect to play in the WHIL given her limited experience and the level of the tournament.

"Before the tournament began, I didn't even expect to play any matches because I was very young and there were far more experienced attackers in my team.

"When I got a chance to play in the first match against Delhi SG Pipers, I knew that I had to give my best in order to stay in the playing squad." she said.

With her exploits upfront she turned out to be a major threat, which she attributed to the attacking style of play taught by the support staff.

"Our team played an extremely attacking style of hockey which makes the striker's role very important. I knew I had to do my best for the team to do well so I tried scoring as many goals as I could." The 'Upcoming Player of The Tournament' award was a just reward for her efforts and Sonam, who idolises former India captain Rani Rampal, said it will motivate her to give it her best shot for the country.

"I am very proud of it and it has motivated me more than ever before. I know I can play much better and go much further and I will do my best to play for my country.

"My coach (Jude Menezes) helped me a lot and was always there for me when I needed anything. He motivated me a lot to win this award.” Sonam added.

On Rani, she said, "After every match, she (Rani Rampal) used to tell me the mistakes I made and helped me improve them. She has supported me a lot and I want to be like her." Sonam said she could not hold her tears back after her team lost in the final.

"We wanted to create history and win like everyone else, but when it didn't happen, I felt very weird and started crying." PTI AM AM AH AH