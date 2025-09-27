Felt like a final, Arshdeep was always my choice for Super Over: Surya

Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the inconsequential Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup "felt like a final" and he had no hesitation in turning out to left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for the Super Over, given his track record in pressure situations.

Arshdeep bowled a superb 19th over in regulation play and then struck twice in the Super Over as Sri Lanka were restricted to just two runs, which Suryakumar himself knocked off in the first ball to keep India's unbeaten run intact with six wins in as many matches.

"It felt like a final (laughs). The boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings. Told them to play this like a semi-final. Get everyone close in, have good energy and then let's see what happens. Good to be on the winning side," he said during the presentation.

"Arshdeep has been in that situation a lot of time and he has delivered for us. I only told him to back your own plans and not to think about anything. We are already in the finals, but have your own plans and execute it.

"I have seen him execute his plans, do really well for India and his IPL franchise. His confidence says it all and no one but Arshdeep for that Super Over." The skipper also lauded the batting effort, which lifted India to 202 for five after being put in. Abhishek Sharma (61), Tilak Varma (49 not out) and Sanju Samson (39) all made key contributions.

"To have that start, and then someone like Sanju and Tilak batting that way and taking the tempo ahead from where Abhishek left (cannot say from where I left it). Sanju not opening, going down the order, taking responsibility and Tilak taking confidence and responsibility, that was good to see." Talking about Sunday's final against Pakistan, Suryakumar said: "Let's have a good recovery tonight. Let us not think about that (the final) right now. Few boys had a lot of cramps today. Have a good recovery day tomorrow and we will turn up the same way we did today.

"What I wanted from the boys, just trying to execute their plans, be clear and not to fear, that was really important and I am sure everyone got what they wanted. Happy to be in the final." Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka admitted that the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav changed the complexion of the chase, but remained upbeat about the team's campaign.

"It was a fabulous game, of course. I think we were in the game and we were handling the game pretty nicely until Varun and Kuldeep bowled those really nice overs," he said.

Pathum Nissanka, adjudged Player of the Match, cracked a 58-ball 107 while Kusal Perera scored 58 off 32 balls as Sri Lanka finished level at 202 before losing in the Super Over.

"It was unbelievable hitting (by Nissanka and Perera). They (India) got really experienced bowlers but they (Nissanka and Perera) batted extremely well," he said.

"Lot of positives throughout the Asia Cup. We have been playing good cricket but we could not manage to win in the last two games. As captain, lot of positives in the side."