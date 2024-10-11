Fenesta Open: Impressive Aahan reaches girls' U16, U14 finals

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Odisha’s Aahan stormed into the finals of the girls' singles Under-16 and Under-14 categories in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Friday.

In the Under-16 semis, Aahan defeated Angel Patel of Gujarat 7-5 6-0 to set up final with Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Jadhav, who beat Delhi’s Yashika Shokeen 6-4, 6-3.

Later, the Odisha girl got the better of Avipsha Dehury 6-1 6-0 to reach the final of the Under-14 category.

She will now face Maharashtra’s Prathsarthi Mundhe, who beat Deepshikha Vinayagamurthy 6-2, 6-4, in the title match.

The third seed Samarth Sahita continued his winning run to reach the final of the boys’ singles Under-16 category beating top seed Prateek Sheoran of Haryana 6-3, 6-1 in the semis.

Samarth will be up against Karan Thapa a 6-1 6-4 winner over Delhi’s Aashravya Mehra.

In the boys’ singles Under-14 semis, Maharashtra’s Aradhya Mhasde defeated Fazal Meer of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-3.

Raghav Sarode of Maharashtra outclassed Vivaan Vidasaria 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final. PTI UNG AT AT