Fenesta Open National hard court championship to begin on September 29

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The 30th edition of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship will begin here at DLTA Complex on September 29 with former champions Vishnu Vardhan and VM Ranjeet in the fray once again.

The qualifying rounds for men's and women's will begin from September 27.

The age group events (U18, U16, U14) will be held after the senior event.

"We are proud to celebrate the 30th edition of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, an enduring platform for Indian tennis," said Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Managing Director of DCM Shriram Ltd, that supports the National hard court championship.

"Our focus has been consistent: identify promise early, back it with opportunity, and help athletes scale from national performance to global ambition." PTI AT AT ATK