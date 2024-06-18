Ferguson creates record as New Zealand beat PNG by seven wickets

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago), Jun 17 (PTI) Pacer Lockie Ferguson picked up a record three wickets in four overs without conceding a run as New Zealand registered a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in their inconsequential Group C match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Led by Ferguson's (3/0) brilliant spell, the New Zealand bowlers bundled Papua out Papua New Guinea for 78 after opting to field first.

PNG struggled throughout their innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Charles Amini was PNG's top-scorer with 17, while there were two wickets apiece for New Zealand bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

In reply, New Zealand completed the chase with 46 balls to spare. Opener Devon Conway made 35 off 32 balls.

Earlier, Ferguson's stunning spell saw him become only the second bowler in the history of the format to send down four successive maidens, joining Canada's Saad Bin Zafar in the process.

Zafar had recorded 4-4-0-2 against Canada in November 2021 during T20 World Cup Americas Regional qualifier match, but Ferguson bettered his numbers.

Brief scores: Papua New Guinea: 78 all out in 19.4 overs (Lockie Ferguson 3/0, Tim Southee 2/11, Trent Boult 2/14). New Zealand: 79/3 in 12.2 overs (Devon Conway 35; Kabua Morea 2/4).