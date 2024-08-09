Fernandez brace laces NEUFC's 4-0 win over BSF in Durand Cup

Kokrajhar (Assam), Aug 9 (PTI) A brace from Guillermo Fernandez and goals from Jithin MS and Alaaeddine Ajaraie ensured NorthEast United FC's easy 4-0 win over BSF in a Group E match of the Durand Cup here on Friday.

With this victory, the Highlanders moved to the top spot in the group with six points.

The Highlanders took the lead in the eighth minute with Jithin setting up Fernandez.

NorthEast continued to apply pressure on the para-military side and soon doubled their lead.

Bemmamer found Fernandez inside the box with a chipped pass and the striker's low cross was finished first time by Jithin, giving no chance to BSF custodian Sonu Lal.

NorthEast scored the third goal inside two minutes of the restart when Parthib Gogoi found Fernandez with a chipped ball and he completed his brace with a diving header.

NorthEast were awarded a penalty in the last seconds of the game when Bemmamer was fouled inside the box by Jitender Rawat.

Substitute Ajaraie converted the penalty with ease which was the last kick of the game.