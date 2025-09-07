FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali in joint lead with Lagno

Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sep 7 (PTI) Grandmaster R Vaishali stayed in front after a draw with Dinara Wagner of Germany but was joined by Kateryna Lagno of Russia in the lead after the end of the fourth round of FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, here on Sunday.

Lagno defeated Yuxin Song of China with white pieces, and it will be an all-important clash between her and Vaishali in the fifth round with the Indian playing white.

In the game against Dinara, defending champion Vaishali could do little with black pieces despite showing the right intentions by going for the Grunfeld defense.

The German was immaculate in her preparation and did not give away much after sacrificing her rook for a bishop early in the opening.

The middle game saw the queens being traded but Vaishali did not have anything conclusive to play for and the draw was a just result.

In the Open section, top seed R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by the world's youngest-ever Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra of the United States. Praggnanandhaa nearly outplayed his younger rival but the Indian-origin player put up a stiff resistance just when it seemed salvaging a draw would not be easy.

Praggnanandhaa had an extra pawn in the rook-and-minor-pieces endgame but to find all the precise moves to convert it into a full point was always going to be difficult. In the end, Mishra managed to get a fortress-like position with his knight firmly posted in front of white's extra pawn and the game was drawn in 57 moves.

In an all-Indian duel, world champion D Gukesh played out a draw with Arjun Erigaisi who showed fine preparation with black pieces.

Gukesh might have had an optical advantage but Erigaisi quickly neutralised it with some timely exchanges leading to a knights-and-pawns endgame. The peace was signed after 46 moves.

With seven rounds still remaining in the strongest Swiss tournament of the world, Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran retained his half-point lead taking himself to 3.5 points after a hard-fought draw with local hero Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Defending champion in the Open section, Vidit Gujrathi also came back in reckoning with a victory over veteran Vasyl Ivanchuk of Ukraine. Vidit, Erigaisi, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa share the second spot on three points along with the Uzbek duo of Abdusattorov and Nodirbek Yakubboev, Richard Rapport of Hungary, Matthias Bluebaum of Germany, Nikita Vitiugov of Switzerland and Turkish talent Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus.

Apart from a handsome prize fund of USD 8,55,000, there are also two places in both Open and women's sections up for grabs for the 2026 Candidates tournament.

Important and Indian results - Round 4 Open (Indians unless specified): Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3); R Praggnanandhaa (3) drew with Abhimanyu Mishra (USA, 3); D Gukesh (3) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (3); Alireza Firouzja (Iri, 2.5) drew with Szymon Gumularz (Pol, 3); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2) lost to Marcandria Maurizzi (Fra, 3); Leon Luke Mendonca (2.5) drew with Hans Niemann (USA, 2.5); Vasly Ivanchuk (Ukr, 2) lost to Vidit Gujrathi (3); Alexandr Predke (Srb, 2) lost to Richard Rapport (Hun, 3); V Pranav (2.5) drew with Nihal Sarin (2.5); Yuriy Kuzubov (Ukr, 2) lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 3); Henriquez Villagra Cristobal (Chi, 2) lost to Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 3); Jules Moussard (Fra, 2) lost to Nikita Vitiugov (Sui, 3): Aditya Mittal (2) lost to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur, 3); Yangyi Yu (Chn, 2) drew with Abhimanyu Puranik (2); P Harikrishna (2) Jeffery Xiong (USA, 2); Awonder Liang (USA, 2.5) beat Aryan Chopra (1.5); Volodar Murzin (Fide, 2) drew with S L Narayanan (2); Jon Ludvig Hammer (Nor, 1) lost to Raunak Sadhwani (2); Murali Karthikeyan (1) drew with Xiangyu Xu (Chn, 1); Amin Bassem (Egy, 1) lost to Divya Deshmukh (2).

Women: Dinara Wagner (Ger, 3) drew with R Vaishali (3.5); Kateryna Lagno (Fide, 3.5) beat Yuxin Song (Chn, 2.5); Ulviyya Faualiyeva (Aze, 3) beat Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr, 2); Afruza Khamdamova (Uzb, 3) beat Irina Krush (USA, 2); Ouellet Maili-Jade (Can, 2) lost to Irina Bulmaga (Rou, 3); Guldona Karimova (Uzb, 2) lost to Antoaneta Stefanova (Bul, 3); Dronavalli Harika (2) drew with Khanim Balajayeva (Aze, 2); Vantika Agrawal (1.5) lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk (Sui, 2.5).