FIDE Women's Grand Prix 5th leg to be held in Pune from April 13-24

Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) A host of top Indian chess players, including current world rapid champion Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, Olympiad gold winners GM Harika Dronavalli, GM Vaishali Rameshbabu and Divya Deshmukh will compete in the fifth leg of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix from April 13-24 here.

The tournament will be organised by the Maharashtra Chess Association and will also feature China’s GM Zhu Jiner, Russia’s Polina Shuvalova, Alina Kashlinskya of Poland, Salimova Nurgyul of Bulgaria, Batkhuyag of Mongolia and Melia Salome of Georgia.

The FIDE Grand Prix series will feature 14 top players who have been selected on their performances in the earlier rounds of the series as well as six wild card entries.

International Master Divya is among the wild card entries.