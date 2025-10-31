FIDE World Cup 2025 inaugurated in Goa, CM says proud moment for India, state

Panaji, Oct 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said it was a proud moment for Goa and India as the state hosts the prestigious FIDE World Chess Cup 2025, marking another milestone in India's emergence as a global sporting hub.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Goa Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang, MLA and Goa Chess Association Chairman Nilesh Cabral, Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade, and World Champion Divya Deshmukh, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sawant said the championship brings together 206 players from 83 countries, including world champions, grandmasters, and emerging talents. "Their presence turns Goa into a meeting ground of cultures, intellect, and sportsmanship," he said, welcoming the players.

He urged participants to play with clarity, passion, and sportsmanship, expressing hope that the event would inspire future generations and celebrate unity, intellect, and excellence.

Calling the tournament a proud moment for India, Sawant said, "It reflects the power of knowledge, strategy, and discipline. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rising as a global sporting hub by strengthening infrastructure, supporting athletes, and inspiring millions." The Chief Minister added that hosting the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa is a step forward in that journey, showcasing the state's readiness to host world-class sporting events alongside its rich cultural and touristic appeal. PTI RPS KRK