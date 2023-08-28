FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 28 (PTI) The world governing body FIFA on Monday lifted its suspension of the Sri Lanka Football Federation (FFSL).

On January 21 this year FIFA had banned FFSL for violations of FIFA rules in administration.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura conveyed in a letter to FFSL that the FIFA bureau had decided Sunday “to lift the suspension of the FFSL with immediate effect”.

FIFA says the scheduled FFSL election on September 29 would be closely monitored by them while lifting the suspension.

The suspension was caused by factional fighting and political interference in the FFSL administration.

However, the different factions decided to work for the common goal of the game’s development at a meeting held two weeks ago.

The FIFA had significantly called for the exclusion of local football administration from the existing national sports law which empowers the minister of sports to interfere in the process. PTI COR TAP