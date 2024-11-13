FIFA workshop essential for strengthening our governance framework: AIFF secretary general

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary general, Anilkumar, who attended the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Sri Lanka recently, said such events would go a long way in improving and strengthening the financial management of the member associations.

Advertisment

The workshop was held in Colombo on November 6 and 7, with the participation of general secretaries and finance directors from the member associations of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"Attending the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop has been an invaluable experience. The insights shared on transparency, accountability and best practices in financial management are essential for strengthening our governance framework," said Anilkumar.

FIFA's commitment to develop football around the world depends on sound financial management to ensure that member associations get the best value for money for the funding distributed through the FIFA Forward programme.

Advertisment

As part of its effort to ensure this happens, FIFA has been holding regular workshops around the world to enhance financial governance and capacity development within the MAs.

The event was held under the banner of the newly established FIFA Campus, which serves as the central football learning hub for all FIFA capacity development and education initiatives for member associations.

Starting with a presentation of the Financial Governance Guide, the workshop included discussion, group work and case sessions on topics such as conflict of interest, planning and budgeting and procurement process, as well as the importance of having adequate supporting documentation.

Advertisment

The sessions emphasised the importance of accountability, transparency, and responsible financial management within the context of the FIFA Forward programme.

The FIFA Forward programme was introduced in 2016 to provide funding for tailor-made projects in each of the 211 FIFA member associations.

In the first two cycles, between 2016 and 2022, more than USD 2.8 billion was committed to a diverse array of projects to provide football infrastructure and competitions, and to promote and advance women's football.

Advertisment

The four-year cycle of FIFA Forward 3.0, from 2023 to 2026, represents an increase in football development investment of almost 30% and is a direct consequence of the reinforced governance and financial situation of the new FIFA since 2016. PTI AH AH APA APA