FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Delhi, to be in India for 3 days as part of world tour

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the tournament set to kick off on June 11, the original trophy arrived in India on Saturday as part of its world tour.

During its three-day India tour, the trophy will be in Delhi for two days before being taken to Guwahati in Assam.

The World Cup trophy has come to India after a gap of almost 12 years as part of its international tour. The trophy tour is being organised by global beverage major Coca-Cola, the official partner of the FIFA World Cup.

The original trophy was unveiled here at a ceremony in the presence of former Brazilian World Cup-winning player and FIFA legend Gilberto D'Silva, and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, the trophy will encourage the youth of the country towards the game of football.

"We are here today to bring this trophy and the dream is to inspire so many young kids, inspire the next generation of players, women and boys to become successful also here in football, as they have done in other sports, especially in cricket," he said.

The government is working to develop a culture of sports in the country, which has the largest number of youths globally.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, sports has emerged as a national priority," he said, adding, "We are working to bring India among the top-ten sporting nations of the world in a decade by 2036." The government is working under initiatives such as 'Fit India Movement' and 'Khelo India', which are promoting fitness and sports, with Khelo India focusing on grassroots sports development.

As India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047, sports will stand as a vital pillar of nation-building and youth empowerment, he added.

Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said that sports have emerged as a very strong, powerful pillar of national building.

"The reason is closely aligned with Vikshit Bharat 2047, where young India are empowered to lead, compete and excel on the world stage. Coca-Cola's association with the FIFA World Cup brings this national focus on sports and youth association to life," he said.

Coca-Cola has been an official partner for the FIFA World Cup since 1978 and has been regularly promoting it across the world, he said.

During its global journey, the trophy will visit 30 FIFA member associations (countries) across 75 stops and over 150 tour days, offering fans an incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and connection of football.

The trophy, made of 18-carat solid gold, weighing 6.175 kg, features two human figures holding the globe above them. The design dates back to 1974.