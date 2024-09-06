Fifties from Padikkal, Iyer take India D's lead to 202 runs

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 6 (PTI) Fluent fifties from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal saw India D stretch their lead to 202 runs against India C on the second day of their Duleep Trophy match here on Friday.

Seeking to make an India comeback, Iyer struck 54 off 44 balls and laced his innings with nine fours and a six, while Padikkal compiled a 56-run knock off 70 balls, hitting eight boundaries during his stay in the middle.

At stumps, India D were 206/8 in their second innings with Axar Patel (11 off 37 balls) and Harishit Rana at the crease.

Rana was yet to open his account, and he will look to support the experienced Axar in the first session of the third day as India C look to extend their lead and put pressure on their opponents.

Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the star of the day for India C, returning excellent figures of 5/30 in 15 overs, including picking the wickets of a well-set Padikkal and Ricky Bhui, who was trapped in front of the wicket for a vital 91-ball 44.

But it was the 126-run partnership between Iyer and Padikkal that steadied the India D innings after they lost their openers Atharva Taide and Yash Dubey with 40 runs on the board.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at overnight 91/4, India C were bowled out for 168 runs, largely due to a brilliant bowling display from Harshit Rana, who took 4/33, and Axar, who chipped in with 2/46.

The seasoned Baba Indrajith top-scored for India C with 72 off 149 balls, while Abhishek Porel contribute 34 in 61 deliveries. PTI AH AH APA APA