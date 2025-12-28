Fifties from Shafali, Smriti take India to 221/2 against SL in 4th WT20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI) Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana struck stroke-filled half-centuries as the opening duo stitched record 162 runs to take India to a big total of 221 for 2 -- their highest in the format -- in the fourth women's T20I against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Shafali (79) and Mandhana (80) sent the Sri Lankan bowlers on a leather-hunt, smashing boundaries almost at will. This was Shafali's third half-century in a row in the series.

The 162 runs knocked off by Mandhana and Shafali turned out to be the new opening stand record -- for that matter for any wicket -- for India in the women's T20Is, bettering the duo's own 143-run stand in the 84-run win against the West Indies in November 2019 at Gros Islet. Shafali's 79 not out came from 46 balls with the help of 12 fours and one sixes while her senior partner Mandhana needed 48 balls for her 80, smashing 11 fours and three sixes.

Richa Ghosh then joined the party with a 16-ball 40 not out with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

Brief Scores: India: 221/2 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 79, Smriti Mandhana 80; Malsha Shehani 1/32, Nimasha Meepage 1/40). PTI PDS PDS UNG