Figo, Rivaldo and Morientes to play in Real Madrid-Barcelona Legends game in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Football greats Portugal's Luis Figo, World Cup-winning Brazillian Rivaldo and Spaniard Fernando Morientes will feature in an exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends here on April 6.

The "Legends Faceoff" will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the organisers said in a release.

While Rivaldo, Figo and Morientes are already confirmed for the game, more superstars are set to be unveiled soon for the match to be organised by The Sports Front.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the 'El Clasico' is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.