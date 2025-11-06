FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Trophy Tour to kickoff on Friday

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The prestigious Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy will travel across 20 cities in India on a nationwide tour, starting here on Friday.

The tour will officially kick off on Friday during the Hockey India centenary celebrations in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh and Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

The 20 cities include Chandigarh, Amritsar, Lucknow, Jammu, Pune and Hyderabad.

The tournament is set to be co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from from November 28 till December 10.

The trophy will travel through 20 cities before returning to Tamil Nadu, giving fans across the country a chance to witness the silverware up close.

"The idea behind the Trophy Tour is to take the excitement of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to every corner of India. This is a historic moment for Indian hockey as we host the largest-ever edition of the Junior World Cup with 24 teams," Tirkey said in a statement.