FIH Junior WC: Confident India look to reclaim title after nine years on home soil

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) Hosts India, the joint second-most successful team in the tournament's history, will look to reclaim the title on home soil after nine years when they open their campaign against Chile in their opening pool match of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup here on Friday.

Two-time champions India, who last won the tournament in 2016 in Lucknow under the guidance of now senior women's coach Harendra Singh, are favourites to progress from Pool B.

Besides India and Chile, Oman, who replaced Pakistan after the neighbours refused to travel to the country citing security reasons following Operation Sindoor, and Switzerland are the other teams in Pool B.

India have won the title twice -- 2001 at Hobart and 2016 in Lucknow. Germany are the most successful team in the tournament, which started 46 years ago in 1979, with seven titles.

Argentina share the bragging rights for the second-most successful team along with India, having won the title in 2005 and 2021.

Pakistan had won the inaugural edition in 1979 in Versailles (France), and Australia in 1997 beating India in Milton Keynes.

In the last edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2023, India finished fourth, losing to Spain 1-3 in the bronze-medal match with Germany lifting the trophy.

For the first time, 24 teams will fight it out for the title in Chennai and Madurai, the host cities.

The teams will be split into six groups of four each in a round-robin format. After the preliminary round, the group winners and the two best-second placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Ranked second in the world, India are close contenders for the title. Germany are the world's top-ranked side in the under-21 category.

The tournament will be the biggest test for two-time Olympic medallist goalkeeper-turned-coach PR Sreejesh, who will be keen to prove his coaching credentials with an eye on mentoring the senior side in future.

Fresh off a silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, India have the momentum and a distinct home advantage.

But penalty-corner conversion, which was evident during the Sultan of Johor Cup, remains a concerns. India scored only eight goals from 53 penalty corners in the tournament.

But Sreejesh is aware of the shortcoming and has taken corrective steps.

"Yes, penalty-corner conversion was a concern in Malaysia but we have addressed the issue. We have put extra emphasis on both PC and PC defence. We have good drag-flickers, who are flicking 200-300 times a day. They have gained experience from the tournament and are now better equipped," Sreejesh had said on return from Malaysia.

India skipper Rohit will have to take some extra responsibility on the penalty corner front as the most experienced drag-flicker Araijeet Singh Hundal, who has played with the senior side as well, is out with a shoulder injury.

The tall forward, who has 21 senior caps and has scored five goals, has been a prolific goal-getter at the junior level with 33 goals in 40 official Under-21 appearances.

Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh are the two goalkeepers, while the backline will feature captain Rohit, Amir Ali, who was part of the previous edition of the tournament, along with Anmol Ekka, Talem Priyo Barta, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur and Shardanand Tiwari.

The midfield will be manned by Ankit Pal, Adrohit Ekka, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur while Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh and Gurjot will be in charge of the forward line.

Sreejesh will also have prepared his wards for fast counter-attacks by the rivals, which was an issue during the Sultan of Johor Cup. India had struggled to deal with fast counter-attacks from teams like Pakistan and eventual winners Australia in Malaysia.

Chile, placed 18th in FIH rankings, are not expected to trouble India much on Friday, but the hosts can't take any side lightly.

In other matches on Friday, Germany will play South Africa in Madurai, Canada will face Ireland (Madurai), Argentina will take on Japan (Chennai), Spain will face Egypt (Madurai), New Zealand will play China (Chennai), Belgium will clash with Namibia (Madurai) and Oman will be up against Switzerland (Chennai).