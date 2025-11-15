FIH Junior WC: We''re optimistic and excited, says captain Rohit

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) India captain Rohit on Saturday said his team is excited to play in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in front of home crowd and determined to reclaim the crown.

Two-time winner, India last won the title in 2016 in Lucknow.

Defender Rohit will lead India in the Junior World Cup to be co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 till December 10.

The Indian team landed here on Saturday ahead of the marque event.

"We are very happy to arrive in Chennai for this prestigious tournament. We have been preparing for this moment for many months now and are excited and optimistic to compete against the world's best teams and give it our all on the field," he said in a release.

"Tamil Nadu has a great hockey culture so we are looking forward to playing here. I urge all the fans to come to the stadium and support us," the drag-flicker said upon arriving here.

Two-time champions India will look to capitalise on home advantage as they aim to reclaim the coveted title they last won in 2016 in Lucknow.

India are grouped in Pool B along side Chile, Switzerland and Oman and will be coached by the legendary PR Sreejesh.

The India colts are confident heading into the tournament after a strong performance in the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia where they claimed the silver medal.

Rohit's teammate Amir Ali echoed similar sentiment.

"It is an honour to play the World Cup on home soil. Almost a decade ago, India won the World Cup as the host nation and we will try our best to repeat history in Chennai.

"The team is very confident with the way we have prepared for this tournament and we will continue our training here and ensure we are fully ready for the challenges ahead," he said.

India will open their campaign against Chile on November 28, followed by pool matches against Oman and Switzerland on November 29 and December 2 respectively. PTI SSC SSC ATK