FIH Oly Qualifiers: Italy beats Chile in shoot-out to progress to 5th-6th place match

Ranchi, Jan 18 (PTI) A resolute Italy defeated an equally determined Chile 2-1 in a shoot-out after both the sides were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time to progress to the fifth-sixth place classification match of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers here on Thursday.

In the first 5th-8th classification match, Chile took the lead in the 13th minute through Francisca Tala's field goal.

Italy equalised seven minutes later through a field effort from Antonella Bruni.

The European side kept up the pressure on the Chilean defence and their efforts bore fruit when in the 24th minute, Federica Carta struck a field goal.

The third quarter was evenly-contested between the two sides and despite repeated efforts, they failed to breach each other's defence.

The final quarter too produced exciting hockey between the two sides with both the teams trying hard to score but failing to provide the finishing touch.

However, just seven minutes from the final hooter, Chile equalised through a field effort from Paula Valdivia.

In the remaining seven minutes, both the sides pressed hard for the winner but failed to to get the desired result, forcing the game into a shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Maria Inaudi and Carta scored for Italy, while only Domenica Ananias found the net from the spot for Chile.