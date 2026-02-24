FIH Pro League: India go down 3-4 in shootout after 1-1 draw against Spain

Hobart, Feb 24 (PTI) India’s dismal run in the FIH Men’s Pro League saw them go down 3-4 in a shootout against Spain after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time here on Tuesday.

Despite holding a 1-0 advantage until the 59th minute, courtesy a brilliant strike from Maninder Singh, India conceded a late equaliser when Spain's Bruno Font found the net to take the match into shootout.

Spain started strongly, controlling early possession and testing the Indian defence. They won their first penalty corner in the fourth minute, but the drag-flick was comfortably saved by Indian goalkeeper Mohith.

Spain thought they had taken the lead in the eighth minute, but Jose Basterra's goal was disallowed.

Shrugging off the pressure, India earned a penalty corner in the 14th minute, but Amit Rohidas's drag-flick was denied by Spanish goalkeeper Luis Calzado, keeping the first quarter goalless.

The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute. Skipper Hardik Singh dispossessed a Spanish player, turned brilliantly, and set up Maninder, who smashed a tomahawk into the net to give India a 1-0 lead.

Spain immediately responded by winning a penalty corner, but Pepe Cunill's shot was saved by Suraj Karkera.

Karkera pulled off another stunning save moments later to deny Basterra.

Striker Abhishek also came close after a superb dribble, but failed as India held on to their slender 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Spain pressed high while India looked to absorb the pressure.

Spain's persistence earned them back-to-back penalty corners, both expertly saved by Mohith.

As the quarter wound down, Spain was reduced to 10 men following a green card for Fortuno. India nearly capitalised on the advantage in the 44th minute, but Calzado made a tight save against Jugraj Singh's penalty corner strike.

The final quarter saw India being reduced to 10 men after Sanjay received a green card in the 45th minute. Spain quickly won a penalty corner, but Karkera stood tall once again.

As Spain pushed desperately for an equaliser, India found spaces on the counter. Vishnukant Singh won a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, but Rohidas missed the target. Minutes later, Rajinder Singh's drag-flick also failed to find the back of the net.

With India trying to run down the clock, a costly defensive lapse in the 59th minute allowed Font to strike a superb equaliser. Spain won three consecutive penalty corners in the frantic final 13 seconds, but the Indian defence held firm to end the regulation time locked at 1-1.

In the ensuing shootout, misses from Abhishek and Hardik Singh proved costly as India lost 3-4, walking away with a single point from the hard-fought encounter.

India will next take on Australia in the fourth game of the Hobart leg of on Wednesday.

India had lost 0-2 to Spain in the first leg match here, before going down 4-5 in shoot-out against Australia following a 2-2 draw.

India are currently placed eighth in the nine team competition with just two points from seven matches. PTI SSC SSC ATK