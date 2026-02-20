FIH Pro League: Indian hockey team eyes turnaround in Hobart leg

Hobart, Feb 20 (PTI) Outplayed at home, the Indian men's hockey team would be eager to bounce back and make a fresh start under new skipper Hardik Singh when it begins the FIH Pro League's overseas leg with a game against Spain here on Saturday.

The Hobart leg of the series, which also features hosts Australia, will be held till February 25 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre.

The recent Rourkela leg proved to be a painful learning curve for the Indians with losses to Argentina and Belgium. Regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh has taken a break to welcome his second child from the upcoming clutch of matches.

The team views these fixtures as a vital opportunity to test combinations, refine structure, and build momentum ahead of the upcoming FIH World Cup and the subsequent Asian Games.

After the campaign-opener against Spain, a high-octane clash against Australia is lined up for Sunday.

They will face Spain again on February 24 before concluding the leg with a final match against the formidable Australian side on February 25.

India and Spain have been evenly-matched in their last 10 encounters, claiming four regulation wins each, alongside two draws that India went on to win in shootouts.

Against Australia, high-scoring drama has been a constant. The hosts hold the statistical edge in their last 10 meetings with six wins to India's two (and two draws).

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Hardik will lead the side that also features young players like Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh, both of whom are looking to build on their recent senior debuts.

"It is a tremendous honour to lead the national team in a prestigious tournament like the Pro League. While we will certainly miss Harmanpreet's presence on the pitch, his absence provides a valuable opportunity for the rest of the group to step up and take charge," said Hardik.

"As a team, we have reviewed our recent matches, learned our lessons, and are entering Hobart with a highly positive and aggressive mindset," asserted the mid-field mainstay.

Rising stars such as Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage will also be eager to prove their mettle in the forward line.

Sharing his thoughts on the young additions to the squad, Hardik said, "I am incredibly excited about the new faces joining us for this tour. Youngsters bring very fresh, fearless energy to our attacking lineup.

"They have worked exceptionally hard to earn their spots, and playing against top-tier teams like Australia and Spain is the perfect platform for them to express themselves.

"The entire group is motivated to support them, execute our plans, and play the brand of hockey India is known for." Match starts: 12 noon (IST). PTI PM PM UNG