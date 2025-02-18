FIH Pro League: Indian women''s team loses 3-4 to Spain

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) The Indian women's team suffered a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Spain in their thrilling FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.

India had taken the lead in the second quarter through Baljeeet Kaur (19th minute) and Spain equalised just a couple of minutes later through Sofia Rogoski (21st minute). Spain then took the lead as well in the same quarter with a strike by Estel Petchame (25th minute).

Sakshi Rana found the equaliser for India in the third quarter with her 38th minute goal and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (45th minute) placed the home team ahead when she found the back of the net at the end of the third quarter.

However, Spain staged a remarkable comeback as they scored twice in the fourth and final quarter with goals from Estel (49th minute) and Lucia Jimenez (52nd minute). at the Kalinga Stadium.

While India failed to score in the final quarter, the visitors converted two penalty corners.

There was a bit of drama in the end and both teams had lost their reviews.

Baljeeet's goal was her first at the senior level.

The Indian women's team came into this match after losing against England in their last outing. PTI AH AH ATK