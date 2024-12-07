FIM Asia Road Racing C'ship: Kavin, Mohsin finish 17th and 20th in Race 1 of AP250 class

Buriram (Thailand), Dec 7 (PTI) IDEMITSU Honda Racing India riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban put up a determined display in race 1 of Round 6 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, finishing 17th and 20th respectively in the competitive Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Kavin from Chennai started the 10-lap race from the 18th position on the grid and navigated the intense fight with determination, managing to maintain his position to cross the chequered flag with a total time of 19:19.129s.

Teammate Mohsin, starting from 23rd on the grid, also put up a brave fight to finish the race in 20th place with a total time of 19:55.959s.

The team couldn't earn any point in race 1 of Round 6, and their cumulative points currently stand at 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

"It was a challenging race from the outset. The Chang Circuit's demanding layout required intense focus, especially starting from 18th position. I gave it my all today, but there's still room for improvement. Tomorrow presents a new opportunity, and I'm ready to push even harder," Kavin said.

Reflecting on his race, Mohsin said, "Starting from 23rd, I knew I had to keep pushing, but the Chang Circuit is challenging. A momentary lapse in focus can be costly due to its sharp corners. Although the result wasn't what I hoped for, I'm taking the positives from today."