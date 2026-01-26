Final decision on T20 World Cup participation will be taken either on Friday or next Monday: PCB

Lahore, Jan 26 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday kept the suspense alive over its participation in the upcoming men's T20 World Cup, deferring a final decision until at least Friday and contemplating a boycott of its marquee clash against co-hosts India in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were ousted from the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said a final call on participation will be taken either on Friday or next Monday after chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Naqvi later took to social media to confirm that the issue was discussed at length during his meeting with the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

"I had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister and briefed him on the ICC matter. He directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table," Naqvi tweeted.

"It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," he added.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sharif told Naqvi that Pakistan should extend all possible support to Bangladesh, who were recently ousted from the tournament, starting February 7.

The sources said the Prime Minister was briefed on multiple scenarios, including the possibility of Pakistan not sending its team for the T20 World Cup, or participating in the event but boycotting the high-profile match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, if that course of action helped Bangladesh cricket in any manner.

The PCB had earlier maintained that the government would take the final call on Pakistan's participation in the event in view of the evolving situation following Bangladesh's exit from the competition.

Bangladesh, who have been replaced by Scotland in the 20-team event, had sought shifting of its matches to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India, but the ICC rejected the request, saying no such verifiable threat existed.

Pakistan are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo, followed by matches against the USA (February 10), India (February 15) and Namibia (February 18).

PCB announced its 15-man squad on Sunday, including experienced Babar Azam but excluding Haris Rauf. The squad will be led by Salman Ali Agha.