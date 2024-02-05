Final scoreboard: Second Test between India and England

Visakhapatnam, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 396.

England 1st Innings: 253.

India 2nd Innings: 255.

England 2nd innings: (overnight 67/1) Zak Crawley lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 73 Ben Duckett c Bharat b Ashwin 28 Rehan Ahmed lbw b Patel 23 Ollie Pope c Sharma b Ashwin 23 Joe Root c Patel b Ashwin 16 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Bumrah 26 Ben Stokes run out 11 Ben Foakes c & b Bumrah 36 Tom Hartley b Bumrah 36 Shoaib Bashir c Bharat b Mukesh Kumar 0 James Anderson not out 5 Extras: (B-8, LB-5, NB-2) 15 Total: (All out, 69.2 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-95, 3-132, 4-154, 5-194, 6-194, 7-220, 8-275, 9-281.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17.2-4-46-3, Mukesh Kumar 5-1-26-1, Kuldeep Yadav 15-0-60-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-2-72-3, Axar Patel 14-1-75-1. PTI AM AM AM