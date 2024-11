Finalists spotted in Maharashtra State Open

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Praful Pardi and Kritya Patel advanced to the boys' summit clash, while Arya Mestri and Khushi Pahwa reached the girls' final in the Under-15 age group at the Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament here on Monday.

Pardi defeated Dhruv Pawar 21-11, 21-15 in only 18 minutes, while Patel breezed past Shivam Chaure 21-14, 21-13 in the other semifinal.

In girls’ singles, Arya was made to work hard for a 21-14, 10-21, 21-13 win by her opponent Anvisha Ghorpade. In the other semifinal, Khushi got the better of Imaan Motorwala 21-13, 21-9.

In boys’ U-13 semifinals, top seed Ruhaan Bhatia defeated Shlok Amberkar 21-13, 21-14, while second seeded Shlok Goyal outplayed Tanmay Patil 21-15, 21-10.

In girls section, Imaan Motorwala overcame Anjana Nair 12-21, 21-13, 21-15, while second seed Anvisha Ghorpade defeated Rudra Gawde 21-16, 21-13.

Results (all semi-finals): Boys - U-11 singles: 4-Arham Bhandari bt 1-Ronit Jadhav 21-18, 22-24, 21-13; 2-Mekkadath Alfy bt Aadiraj Shetty 24-22, 23-21; U-13 singles: 1-Ruhaan Bhatia bt Shlok Amberkar 21-13, 21-14; 2-Shlok Goyal bt Tanmay Patil 21-15, 21-10; U-15 singles: 1-Praful Pardi bt 4-Dhruv Pawar 21-11, 21-15; 2-Kritya Patel bt 3-Shivam Chaure 21-14, 21-13.

Girls - U-11 singles: 1-Priya Amburle bt Jaiswal Ananya 21-10, 21-9; 2-Samikshaa Misra bt 3-Risha Kadian 21-5, 21-10; U-13 singles: Imaan Motorwala bt Anjana Nair 12-21, 21-13, 21-15; 2-Anvisha Ghorpade bt 3-Rudra Gawde 21-16, 21-13; U-15 singles: 1-Arya Mestry bt 4-Anvisha Ghorpade 21-14, 10-21, 21-13; Khushi Pahwa bt Imaan Motorwala 21-13, 21-9. PTI DDV TAP