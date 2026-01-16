Find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here: Blichfeldt

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt once again called out the "unacceptable" and "highly unprofessional" conditions at the ongoing India Open, saying it is "very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here".

The World No. 20 had criticised the "unhealthy" conditions on the opening day on the Super 750 event which is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium for the first time, keeping in mind the World Championships in August.

The earlier editions of the Super 750 tournament were held at the KD Jadhav Indoor hall.

"The past few days in India have been tough -- tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for "the worst" once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"We are here to perform and to stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance.

"Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event." Following Blichfeldt's criticism, there were other incidents like spotting of a monkey in the stands, disruption of play due to bird droppings and complaints of players regarding extreme pollution.

"I am glad that this issue is finally receiving the attention it deserves, and I truly hope for better conditions for us players in the future if we are to continue competing in India," Blichfeldt wrote after returning home following her exit in the second round.

"Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here.

"I hope @bwf.official will do more to ensure proper conditions and better protection for the players in the future." Since day one, the Badminton Association of India and Badminton World Federation have issued multiple statements following the criticism.

On Thursday, the BWF issued a detailed statement acknowledging the concerns while outlining the steps taken during the event.

"Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week," the statement said.

"However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure.

"While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns." The BWF reiterated that the move away from the old KD Jadhav Stadium was aimed at meeting international standards.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF's Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships," the statement said.

"Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe.

"Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders. We thank players and teams for their valuable input and reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement in partnership with BAI."