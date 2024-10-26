Firing first shots at India was the plan but toss also played a key role: Tom Latham

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) New Zealand captain Tom Latham on Saturday said the intention to fire first shots at India and winning the toss in the opening Test in Bengaluru as well as in the second Test here were key factors in their historic series win in India.

Advertisment

New Zealand crushed India by 113 runs in the second Test here on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead but also brought an end to the most successful home run for any Test side in terms of series wins at home.

India's defeat here at the MCA Stadium in the second Test, after losing the first in Bengaluru by eight wickets, meant their record of 18 series unbeaten at home came to an end.

"We've played a style where we've fired a shot at India and we've been on the right side of a couple of tosses as well, that has been really important,” Latham told the media after New Zealand’s win inside three days.

Advertisment

“We've wanted to compete and wanted to fire a shot first up. We've done that in both games, with the ball in the first game but also with the bat here, being able to put first innings runs on the board has been really important.” “The bowlers went to work over the last couple of days which has been very pleasing to see,” he added.

Latham, who has been a part of New Zealand’s tours to India in 2016 and 2021, said winning the toss also played a major role in Kiwis' success.

“We've been on the right side of a couple of tosses. I think that (in second Test) was the first toss that I've won or been part of, since being here so that played a big part, especially in Bangalore,” he said.

Advertisment

In the rain-hit Bengaluru Test, India erred by electing to bat first as New Zealand exploited seaming conditions perfectly to skittle them out for a lowly 46, their lowest in 294 home Tests.

In the second Test, Mitchell Santner laid the foundation for New Zealand’s stunning win with 13 wickets, recording the third best figures for any team against India as well third best figures for any visiting bowler in India. Latham said his performances made the group proud.

“Mitch has been at Chennai (Super Kings) for a long time, (he is) someone who been in our group for a long time, has played a reasonable amount of Test cricket and we know how good he is,” he said.

Advertisment

“We know what he can produce and for him to come here and bowl the way that he's bowled over the last couple of days, the group is really proud of him,” he said.

The New Zealand skipper said he expects India to bounce back from twin losses and the results don’t reflect their talent.

“The way that (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and Rohit (Sharma) and Shubman (Gill) came out and played, they certainly put us under pressure and we knew it was going to be a hard slog to get all 10 wickets,” he said.

Advertisment

“It was nice that it unfolded really quickly but look, India are a quality side, they don't become a bad team overnight or a bad team after a couple of games.

“They’ve got many match winners from 1 to 15 in their squad and sometimes it's the game we play, sometimes you can fall on the wrong side even if you play well.

“We'll certainly expect them to be at their best in Mumbai and the guys will be looking forward to that challenge,” he said.

Advertisment

Latham, who took over New Zealand captaincy from Tim Southee shortly before this tour, said it was special being a part of the group which created history.

“I'm sort of lost for words a little bit. It's obviously an immensely proud moment for this group," Latham said.

“We're immensely proud to be in the position of winning two Test matches here. A lot of New Zealand teams have come here over the past 69 years, I think it is, and in 13 series, to be the first team to win a series over here is immensely special,” he added.

Advertisment

The third and final Test of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai from November 1-5. PTI DDV KHS