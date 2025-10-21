First batch of Indian athletics team arrives in Ranchi for SAAF championships

Ranchi, Oct 21 (PTI) The first batch of the Indian athletics contingent has arrived here on Tuesday morning as the city gears up to host the South Asian Senior Championships (SAAF) 2025 from October 24 to October 26 at the iconic Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Morabadi.

Sprinters Pranav Gurav, Uttam Patil, and Arnav Takalkar along with their coach were the first to arrive, marking the beginning of preparations for a strong Indian campaign at the three-day continental event.

Sprinter Pranav expressed his excitement and said, "The arrangements are excellent, and I am looking forward to competing here." Madhukant Pathak, general secretary of the Jharkhand Olympic Association (JOA) and SAAF 2025 co-ordinator from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), said: "Athletes from different states are arriving in batches to acclimatise properly and begin their practice sessions promptly. This approach ensures they are in top condition for the championships. We are hopeful that India will surpass its previous medal tally." The remaining members of the 92-strong Indian contingent are expected to arrive later Tuesday, alongside the Nepal team. PTI RPS SSC SSC