First ODI: IND vs SA

NewsDrum Desk
17 Dec 2023
Johannesburg, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers stadium here on Sunday.

South Africa Innings: Reeza Hendricks b Arshdeep Singh 0 Tony de Zorzi c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 28 Rassie van der Dussen lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0 Aiden Markram b Avesh Khan 12 Heinrich Klaasen b Arshdeep Singh 6 David Miller c Rahul b Avesh Khan 2 Wiaan Mulder lbw b Avesh Khan 0 Andile Phehlukwayo lbw b Arshdeep Singh 33 Keshav Maharaj c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Avesh Khan 4 Nandre Burger b Kuldeep Yadav 7 Tabraiz Shamsi not out 11 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-10) Total: (For 10 wkts, 27.3 Overs) 116 Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 3-2, 42-3, 52-4, 52-5, 52-6, 58-7, 73-8, 101-9, 116-10.

Bowler: Mukesh Kumar 7-0-46-0, Arshdeep Singh 10-0-37-5, Avesh Khan 8-3-27-4, Kuldeep Yadav 2.3-0-3-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK ATK

