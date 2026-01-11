First ODI Scoreboard : IND vs NZ

Vadodara, Jan 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand Innings: Devon Conway b Harshit Rana 56 Henry Nicholls c Rahul b Harshit Rana 62 Will Young c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 12 Daryl Mitchell lbw b Prasidh Krishna 84 Glenn Phillips c Shreyas Iyer b Kuldeep Yadav 12 Mitchell Hay b Prasidh Krishna 18 Michael Bracewell run out (Shreyas Iyer) 16 Zakary Foulkes b Mohammed Siraj 1 Kristian Clarke not out 14 Kyle Jamieson not out 0 Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: (For 8 wkts, 48.3 Overs) 282 Fall of Wickets: 117-1, 126-2, 146-3, 170-4, 198-5, 237-6, 239-7, 281-8.

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-0-40-2, Harshit Rana 9.3-0-61-2, Washington Sundar 5-0-27-0, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-46-2, Kuldeep Yadav 9-0-52-1, Ravindra Jadeja 9-0-56-0.