First T20I Scoreboard : IND vs SA

Cuttack, Dec 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India Innings: Abhishek Sharma c Marco Jansen b Lutho Sipamla 17 Shubman Gill c Marco Jansen b Lungi Ngidi 4 Suryakumar Yadav c Markram b Lungi Ngidi 12 Tilak Varma c Marco Jansen b Lungi Ngidi 26 Axar Patel c Donovan Ferreira b Lutho Sipamla 23 Hardik Pandya not out 59 Shivam Dube b Donovan Ferreira 11 Jitesh Sharma not out 10 Extras: (B-4, W-9) 13 Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 175 Fall of Wickets: 5-1, 17-2, 48-3, 78-4, 104-5, 137-6.

Bowler: Lungi Ngidi 4-0-31-3, Marco Jansen 4-0-23-0, Lutho Sipamla 4-0-38-2, Anrich Nortje 4-0-41-0, Keshav Maharaj 2-0-25-0, Donovan Ferreira 2-0-13-1. (MORE) PTI ATK