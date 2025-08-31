First task achieved, but we still need to do better: Hockey coach Fulton

Rajgir (Bihar), Aug 31 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton is happy to have achieved his first task, which is to qualify for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup, but he is still looking for the perfect game from his side in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India defeated Japan 3-2 to register their second consecutive win in Pool A and qualify for the Super 4s with a game to spare.

India, who beat China 4-3 in their opener, will take on Kazakhstan in the final pool match on Monday.

"The first priority has been achieved, but we still need to do better and when it clicks it will come," Fulton said after the match.

"It was a really good first half, we hard-pressed really well, parts of the game were really good. The stats are really pretty high for us but we couldn't continue where we started. You make one or two mistakes later on and that's not good for us.

"We were 3-1 up, and then it was down to 3-2. We made a few mistakes and we get a card and it's always frustrating for everyone but part of the game," he added.

Captain Harmanpreet was shown the yellow card with just one minute to go and the scoreline reading 3-2.

Further analysing the match, Fulton said, "The first half yesterday and the first half today were really good. The third quarter was more of a battle because they were down, so they had to do something. On the hooter of the third quarter we got a goal, that was good.

"In the fourth quarter, I thought we will put one or two away but it just didn't happen but it's coming." After two afternoon matches with high temperatures and unbearable humidity, Fulton is relieved that all their remaining matches will start at 7:30 PM.

"The high-pressing in this heat takes a tool on your body, its not easy. It (evening matches) will make a big difference, really good. You don't really play in such hot weather and humidity, it's really tough. It was a good challenge and we have done it," he added.