First Test: Bangladesh in deep trouble at 112/8 at tea vs India

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in successive overs as India tightened the noose on Bangladesh, who were 112 for 8 at tea, on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Litton Das (22) tried to consolidate after the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj had reduced the visitors to 91/6.

However, left-arm spinner Jadeja (2/18) ended their 51-run partnership as India took five wickets while giving away just 86 runs in the second session, putting Bangladesh in deep trouble.

Bumrah dismissed Hasan Mahmud at the stroke of tea to be the pick of the bowler with 3/28.

Bangladesh still trailed by 264 runs.

Resuming on 339/6, India were bowled out for 376 in 91.2 overs with Hasan Mahmud dismissing Bumrah to complete his five-wicket haul (5/83).

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

Brief Scores: India: 376 in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 56; Hasan Mahmud 5/83, Taskin Ahmed 3/55) vs Bangladesh 112/8 in 36.5 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/28, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/18). PTI TAP PDS PDS