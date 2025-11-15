Sports

First Test Scoreboard: Day 2, Lunch, IND vs SA

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa 1st Innings: 159 in 55 overs.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal b Jansen 12 KL Rahul c Markram b Maharaj 39 Washington Sundar c Markram b Harmer 29 Shubman Gill retired hurt 4 Rishabh Pant c Verreynne b Bosch 27 Ravindra Jadeja batting 11 Dhruv Jurel batting 5 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-4, W-1) 11 Total: (For 4 wkts, 45 overs) 138 Fall of wkts: 1-18, 2-75, 2-79* (Shubman Gill, retired not out), 3-109, 4-132.

Bowling: Marco Jansen 11-3-23-1, Wiaan Mulder 5-1-15-0, Keshav Maharaj 16-1-66-1, Corbin Bosch 6-4-6-1, Simon Harmer 7-1-22-1. PTI AM AM AM